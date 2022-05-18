British divided us, many used same strategy post-Independence: V K Singh

Union minister V K Singh on Wednesday said the British divided Indians as they wanted to rule the country, and after Independence many people adopted the same playbook.

Speaking at a convocation at the MIT School of Governance here, Singh exhorted students to read and analyse history.

''Our history is very vast. The majority of our issues came up post-1857. Several things of 1857 (rebellion) were suppressed. Several of our people fought them (the British) but history was defaced. It was changed,'' said the former Army chief.

''We have got a very glorious history. A lot of problems came up because the British wanted to divide us so that they can rule us. After Independence also, a lot of people went into the same mindset of British and they further divided us,'' he added.

There is a need to bring people together, think ''nation first'', look at society as a whole and take the country forward, he said.

There is no discrimination in the armed forces on the basis of caste, and service is the only religion there, Singh said. ''Under one tent, we can have all the religions combined. I had a Christian commanding officer who used to preside over 'havan' (a Hindu ritual) on Sunday. It was a predominantly Hindu unit with some Muslims. He used to preside over the havan because he was the head of the family. He also used to go to the church later in his spare time,'' the minister of state for civil aviation said.

This was true of all units of the Indian army and that is why there is unity in the armed forces, said Singh.

He had no ambition to become a politician, he said. ''I just got pushed into it because I used to tell people while doing social service that we have to bring in such people in politics who do not have any political background and then our politics will be good as there will be fresh blood, fresh people and fresh ideas. But people told me why am I pushing them into this 'kichad' (slush) and asked me to venture in first,'' he said.

After Narendra Modi became prime minister, a ''new change'' has come in as development has become the main agenda, Singh said.

