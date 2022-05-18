Left Menu

Mamata pans Centre for fuel, gas price hike

Banerjee also announced a new slogan at the meeting - Ami Noi Amra Not me, we - and asserted that those TMC workers who work to fulfill their own interests should stay at home and are not welcome in the party.Work for the people and stand beside them, Banerjee, who is on a tour of the western district, added.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:56 IST
Mamata pans Centre for fuel, gas price hike
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the Centre over hike in domestic gas and fuel prices, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of ''looting'' the common people.

She also accused the Narendra Modi government of engineering communal disturbances to divert people's attention from issues affecting them such as price rise.

''The Centre is looting the common people by hiking prices of domestic gas, petrol and diesel… It's an anti-people government. They have earned over Rs 17 lakh crore by raising fuel and gas prices,” Banerjee claimed at a Trinamool Congress programme at Medinipur College grounds here.

She maintained that the Centre was not releasing funds to Bengal under the MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), as a result of which the state government was unable to make payments to the beneficiaries. ''Organise demonstrations in every block demanding the release of the funds by the Union government,” the TMC boss told party workers. Banerjee also announced a new slogan at the meeting - ‘Ami Noi Amra’ (Not me, we) - and asserted that those TMC workers who work to fulfill their own interests should “stay at home” and are not welcome in the party.

“Work for the people and stand beside them,” Banerjee, who is on a tour of the western district, added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022