Cong MLA submits resignation to Gehlot

Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation as an MLA to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, a day after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in Dungarpur district, official sources said.

Such resignation letters need to be submitted to the assembly Speaker. Ghogra, however, has addressed it to Gehlot, marking a copy to Speaker C P Joshi.

In his resignation letter, Ghogra said that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

