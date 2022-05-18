Left Menu

Assam: Former minister Nilamani Sen Deka expelled from Cong

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:41 IST
Assam: Former minister Nilamani Sen Deka expelled from Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Congress in Assam on Wednesday expelled former minister Nilamani Sen Deka with immediate effect for ''violating” party discipline.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary (Admin) Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee in an order said that Deka, an executive member of the state unit, has been expelled as directed by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah ''for repeatedly violating the party discipline''.

''It may be mentioned here that earlier also on several occasions he was asked not to make harmful statements against the party, and in spite of his written assurance, he is engaging in anti-party activities,'' Bhattacharjee said.

Deka was the agriculture minister in the erstwhile Congress government during former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's tenure, and unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Dharampur constituency in 2016.

The two-time MLA had grabbed headlines in July 2013 when he, also the then horticulture and food processing minister, said that eight persons can have a proper meal for only Rs 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022