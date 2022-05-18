Left Menu

AIADMK MP and OPS' son meets CM Stalin over constituency issues

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:00 IST
AIADMK MP and OPS' son meets CM Stalin over constituency issues
  • Country:
  • India

Lone AIADMK Lok Sabha MP and party coordinator O Panneerselvam's son, P Ravindranath on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here with constituency-related requests.

The Theni MP tweeted pictures of his meeting with Stalin and also Minister for Health Ma Subramanian.

The MP said he submitted a memorandum to Stalin, flagging among others, shortage of doctors and nurses at Periyakulam district hospital and the need for various medical equipment there.

He raised the same demand with Subramanian as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022