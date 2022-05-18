Biden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:35 IST
President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone call on Wednesday with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in which they focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation, the White House said in a statement.
Sullivan and Yang also discussed the war in Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations, the White House said.
