Juveniles killed inmate at observation home in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:49 IST
A youth was beaten to death at a juvenile observation home here allegedly by other inmates on Tuesday night, police said. Sonu (19) was sleeping last night when some other inmates hit him with some object, leaving him dead on the spot. A judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, SHO Transport Nagar police station Gayasuddin said on Wednesday.

He said that it was not immediately clear how many accused were involved in the murder. Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Sangeeta Beniwal visited the juvenile home after the incident.

She said Sonu was an adult and despite this, he was not shifted to jail. Beniwal said inmates told her, Sonu used to beat them, which was the main reason behind the anger in other inmates which resulted in the murder last night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

