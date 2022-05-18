TRS announces candidates for Rajya Sabha polls
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Wednesday announced industrialist Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy and party leaders Vaddiraju Ravichandra and D Damodar Rao as its candidates in the elections to fill three vacancies from the state in Rajya Saba.
TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao selected the three men as the party's candidates, TRS sources said.
While Parthasarathi Reddy is a top industrialist in the pharmaceutical sector, Ravichandra is a backward class leader and also a businessman.
Damodar Rao, who served in TRS in different capacities, is a media personality, the sources said.
The elections would be held to fill the vacancies arising due to the retirement of V Laxmikanta Rao and D Srinivas next month and the resignation of Banda Prakash.
Given its strength of 102 in the Telangana assembly of 119, the TRS is in a position to bag all three seats.
