Biden: U.S. to work with Finland, Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to shared security

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:21 IST
Biden: U.S. to work with Finland, Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to shared security
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States would work with Finland and Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to their shared security while the two countries' NATO membership is being considered.

Biden said in a statement that he strongly supports Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO which he said would "further strengthen our defense cooperation and benefit the entire Transatlantic Alliance."

