Biden: U.S. to work with Finland, Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to shared security
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States would work with Finland and Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to their shared security while the two countries' NATO membership is being considered.
Biden said in a statement that he strongly supports Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO which he said would "further strengthen our defense cooperation and benefit the entire Transatlantic Alliance."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Finland's and Sweden's path to NATO membership
EXPLAINER-What you need to know about Finland and Sweden's path to NATO membership
Germany would support Finland, Sweden NATO bid - Scholz
Russia says it fires cruise missiles from submarine, warns again on NATO arms shipments
Sweden says it received U.S. security assurances if it hands in NATO application