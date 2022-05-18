Left Menu

Court dismisses plea accusing Raj CM of practising witchcraft

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:24 IST
Court dismisses plea accusing Raj CM of practising witchcraft
  • Country:
  • India

A Jaipur court has dismissed a plea accusing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of practising witchcraft and suggested that the complainant should seek medical help for his mental health.

The Additional Sessions Court upheld the decision of the subordinate court in the case on Tuesday and said that the complainant filed the plea on purely fictitious grounds.

The court observed that the mental health of the complainant, who is an advocate, is not good and instead of seeking medical treatment, he has filed a case against Ashok Gehlot.

Petitioner Ashish Saini had alleged that Gehlot had practised witchcraft on him and that it had impaired his speech.

''Prima facie, it does not appear from the statements of the complainant that any offence has been committed against him.

''The complainant has presented this complaint on purely fictitious grounds, which do not prove any offence by any person,'' the court order said.

''There does not appear to be any justification for sending it under investigation. Therefore, the complaint is dismissed as there is no sufficient ground for taking action,'' the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022