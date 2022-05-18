Left Menu

NCP chief visits photo exhibition on Bal Thackeray's life; recalls memories linked to late Sena founder

We would talk to each other for hours and discuss important issues, Pawar tweeted.The former Union minister noted that Thackeray was also an artist and cartoonist.His cartoons used to be sharp.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:32 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at the Mumbai University here.

Pawar was accompanied by Maharashtra ministers Jitendra Awhad and Uday Samant and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on the occasion. Thackeray died in November 2012.

Recalling his ties with Thackeray, Pawar said in a series of tweets that the two enjoyed close rapport, but also had political conflict between them.

''We criticised each other a lot through speeches. During those days, we may be elsewhere during the day, but would be together in the evening. Meena Taai would cook our favourite meal. We would talk to each other for hours and discuss important issues,'' Pawar tweeted.

The former Union minister noted that Thackeray was also an artist and cartoonist.

''His cartoons used to be sharp. I too had to face sharpness of the same sometimes along with other opponents,'' Pawar added.

The NCP president praised Thackeray for also creating a new leadership in each district of Maharashtra.

He said Thackeray appointed such leaders, who did know Assembly or Parliament, on big posts.

