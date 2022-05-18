Punjab Cong delegation meets DGP, expresses concern over deteriorating law and order situation

A Punjab Congress delegation met police chief V K Bhawra here on Wednesday, expressing concern over the ''deteriorating'' law and order situation in the state, and claimed that the force is being used for political vendetta.

The delegation was led by party's state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, according to a statement. Apprising Bhawra about the prevailing law and order situation, the delegation alleged, ''For the last two months, Punjab has seen alarming deterioration in the law and order situation. ''Murders, loot and robbery have become the order of the day. Added to this the recent incident of rocket attack on the intelligence headquarters has further created insecurities and fear among the people''.

The delegation told the Director General of Police that the general perception among people across Punjab is that the government and the police in particular has not set their priorities right. ''The police instead of being used for maintaining law and order are being used for political vendetta against the political opponents'', it alleged.

The PCC leaders said several of Congress workers and leaders have allegedly been falsely booked on fictitious grounds just because they tried to ''expose wrong doings''.

The delegation said, ''We in the Congress party have full faith and confidence in the capacities and capabilities of the Punjab Police. The Punjab Police has a great and glorious record and history of sacrifices. ''It has unparalleled achievement of wiping out terrorism from Punjab. We believe if it is allowed to work professionally, there will be complete peace in Punjab''.

Asserting that the situation was not normal, the party said, ''The very fact that the Punjab government had to request deployment of 10 additional companies from the Centre is indicative of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state''. Party working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, general secretary Sandeep Sandhu, vice president Kushaldeep Dhillon and deputy Congress Legislative party leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal were also part of the delegation, according to the statement.

