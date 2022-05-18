Biden's daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Wednesday.

Ashley Biden, 40, was scheduled to travel to Central America with her mother, first lady Jill Biden, departing on Wednesday afternoon, but will no longer make the trip, the White House said. It was not immediately clear when Ashley Biden was last with the president.

