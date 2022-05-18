Maha: Woman among two police personnel held taking Rs 20,000 bribe

A woman assistant police inspector (API) and a police naik were arrested for taking Rs 20,000 bribe from ae man facing criminal cases, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

API Pranita Deepak Pawar and police naik Tushar Bairagi were caught red-handed while taking the bribe amount, it said.

Both of them were posted in Bhadrakali police station in the city. On May 13, API Pawar had demanded Rs 20,000 bribe from a man accused of rape and other cases. They sought money on the promise of working in his favour in the case and for sending the charge sheet against him in the court early. Later, the complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested Pawar and Bairagi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, police havildar Rajesh Hari Thete (53) was arrested while taking Rs 20,000 bribe from a complainant in Adgaon police station in the city on Tuesday.

