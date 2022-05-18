Left Menu

Punjab CM to meet Amit Shah tomorrow, border security, farmers likely to be on the agenda

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:55 IST
Punjab CM to meet Amit Shah tomorrow, border security, farmers likely to be on the agenda
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The meeting is likely to take place at around 3.15 pm.

Border security, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and issues pertaining to the farmers are likely to be on the top agenda of the meeting. Notably, the farmers have been protesting against the Punjab government near the Chandigarh-Mohali border over various demands that include bonus on wheat.

Meanwhile, political parties in Punjab, barring the BJP, are against the Centre's decision to amend the rules regarding appointments to two key positions on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The Central Government issued a notification on February 23 2022 to amend the BBMB Rules 1974, thereby changing the criteria for the selection of whole-time members of the Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022