PM Modi likely to visit Hyderabad on May 26
State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a party release, said Modis visit to the State would enthuse cadre as it comes close on the heels of the visit of top leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda. Kumar is holding meetings with party leaders to accord a grand welcome to Modi, said the release.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Hyderabad on May 26 to take part in an event at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, the Telangana BJP said on Wednesday. State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a party release, said Modi's visit to the State would enthuse cadre as it comes close on the heels of the visit of top leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda. Kumar is holding meetings with party leaders to accord a grand welcome to Modi, said the release. Shah and Nadda visited Telangana this month as part of Kumar's recently-concluded second phase of 'padayatra' in the State.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sharif government refuses extension for Governor of State Bank of Pakistan
Australia puts 75 Russian state Duma lawmakers, DPR, LPR ministers on sanctions list
States urged to protect women journalists from online and offline attacks
Signature Global raises Rs 400 cr from HDFC Capital's real estate fund
China analyst leaves state-owned brokerage after bearish commentaries