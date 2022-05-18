Left Menu

AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who was the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand assembly polls held in February this year, resigned from the party on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:13 IST
Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who was the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand assembly polls held in February this year, resigned from the party on Wednesday. The former army officer announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter, posting his resignation letter on the microblogging site.

"I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021 to May 18, 2022. Keeping the feelings of ex-soldiers, ex para-military personnel, the elders, women, youths and the intellectuals, I am sending you my resignation on May 18," Col Kothiyal said in his letter addressed to AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered victory in two constituencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

