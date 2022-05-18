Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra resigns as MLA

Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra on Wednesday resigned as an MLA from Dungarpur, a day after a case was registered against him for creating a ruckus, said sources.

ANI | Dungarpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:26 IST
Picture Courtsey: Congress leader Ganesh Ghogra Official Twitter Handle. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In his resignation letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghogra alleged that despite being a ruling party MLA and the Youth Congress' state president, he was being neglected and his voice was being suppressed by local administration and officers.

The resignation comes ahead of the assembly election in the state, due next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

