Turkey says it has legitimate security concerns over Sweden, Finland NATO bid
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:29 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday repeated that Turkey has legitimate security concerns over what he described as Sweden and Finland's support of "terrorist organizations" on why Ankara has been objecting to the Nordic countries' accession to the alliance.
In brief remarks before his meeting with his American counterpart Antony Blinken in New York, Cavusoglu said Ankara understood the security concerns of Sweden and Finland but also emphasized the security concerns of Turkey should be met too.
