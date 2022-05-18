Left Menu

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says no political group can claim Lebanon parliamentary majority

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:45 IST
The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that no political group in the country can claim a parliamentary majority, in his first televised speech since Sunday's election.

Hezbollah and its allies previously held a majority in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament, securing 71 seats in 2018.

