Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says no political group can claim Lebanon parliamentary majority

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that no political group in the country can claim a parliamentary majority, in his first televised speech since Sunday's election.

Hezbollah and its allies previously held a majority in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament, securing 71 seats in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)