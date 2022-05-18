Left Menu

Biden says Finland, Sweden NATO bids will be 'OK'

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thought the bids by Sweden and Finland to join NATO would be successful, despite objections raised by Turkey to their applications.

"I think we're going to be OK," Biden said in response to a reporter's question on how he would convince NATO-member Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

