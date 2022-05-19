Mizoram: MNF-Cong combine stakes claim to form governing body in Mara council

Two days after forging a post-poll alliance, the Mizo National Front-Congress combine Wednesday staked claim to form a governing body in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), a party leader said.

MNF leader H C Lalmalsawma, who was tipped to become the deputy chief executive member, told PTI that the joint legislature party of MNF and Congress has sought approval from Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to form the next governing body in MADC. The governor is yet to give his consent as he is out of station, he said. Meanwhile, MNF member from Siaha South-II constituency N Viakhu has been elected as the council chairman during a session presided over by Protem Chairman K Hrahmo on Wednesday, officials said. In the MADC polls held on May 5, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 12 out of 25 seats, while the MNF bagged 9 seats and the Congress won 4 seats. However, in an unexpected move, four Congress members tied up with arch-rival MNF to form an executive body in the MADC.

The Congress state headquarters has taken strong exception to the alliance between Mara District Congress Committee (MDCC) and the MNF in the Mara council.

State Congress president Lalsawta had on Tuesday said a show-cause notice would be served to the four Congress members for disobeying the party high command's decision.

