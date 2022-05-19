Left Menu

White House says Biden will not visit Korea DMZ on Asia trip

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:13 IST
White House says Biden will not visit Korea DMZ on Asia trip
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will not visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone when he visits Asia later this week, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden had been considering a trip as recently as last week during his May 20-24 visits to South Korea and Japan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said such a trip is no longer being planned during a briefing with reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for you...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022