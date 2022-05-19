White House says Biden will not visit Korea DMZ on Asia trip

U.S. President Joe Biden will not visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone when he visits Asia later this week, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden had been considering a trip as recently as last week during his May 20-24 visits to South Korea and Japan. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said such a trip is no longer being planned during a briefing with reporters.

