Biden not 'close contact' of daughter Ashley who tested positive for COVID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:19 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact of daughter Ashley Biden, who has tested positive for COVID-19, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Pierre says it has been "several days" since the president saw his daughter.

Ashley Biden, 40, was scheduled to travel to Central America with her mother, first lady Jill Biden, departing on Wednesday afternoon, but will no longer make the trip, the White House said. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

