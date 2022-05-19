Biden not 'close contact' of daughter Ashley who tested positive for COVID
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact of daughter Ashley Biden, who has tested positive for COVID-19, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
Pierre says it has been "several days" since the president saw his daughter.
Ashley Biden, 40, was scheduled to travel to Central America with her mother, first lady Jill Biden, departing on Wednesday afternoon, but will no longer make the trip, the White House said. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jill Biden
- Central America
- Ashley Biden
- Ashley
- Joe Biden
- Pierre
- U.S.
- White House
- Jean-Pierre
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary
Biden taps Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre to be the first Black woman White House press secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre to become the 1st Black White House Press Secretary