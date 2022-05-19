Left Menu

U.S. Senate committee backs Biden nominee to be Ukraine ambassador

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next ambassador to Ukraine, veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, and planned to push for her quick confirmation by the full Senate.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:21 IST
Brink is expected to easily win confirmation to a crucial position that has been vacant for three years.

The committee held Brink's confirmation hearing on May 10, just two weeks after Biden sent her name to the Senate. The quick action underscored the desire from both Biden's Democrats and Republicans to send an ambassador to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he faces Russia's invasion. The Senate is expected later this week to approve nearly $40 billion in military and humanitarian support for Kyiv.

A Michigan native who speaks Russian, Brink is currently U.S. ambassador to Slovakia. She has been a career diplomat for 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as in several senior positions across the State Department and White House National Security Council. Brink was confirmed by unanimous voice vote in 2019, when former Republican President Donald Trump nominated her for the position in Bratislava.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

