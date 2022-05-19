Left Menu

Mexican foreign minister expects prompt response from U.S. on Americas summit proposal

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday the country hopes to receive a response from the United States later in the day or by Thursday regarding Mexico's proposal for all countries in the region to attend the Summit of the Americas. Ebrard was speaking to reporters following an earlier call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. special adviser Christopher Dodd.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:58 IST
Mexican foreign minister expects prompt response from U.S. on Americas summit proposal

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday the country hopes to receive a response from the United States later in the day or by Thursday regarding Mexico's proposal for all countries in the region to attend the Summit of the Americas.

Ebrard was speaking to reporters following an earlier call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. special adviser Christopher Dodd. "Dodd said, 'I'll take (the proposal) and I'll give you a response in the next few hours or tomorrow, President Biden's response to everything Lopez Obrador proposed,'" Ebrard said.

The foreign minister said Mexico would not pressure the United States for a response and that "it's their decision." "I'm optimistic," Ebrard added.

A growing number of Latin American leaders have said they would not attend the conference or not attend if all countries in the region were not invited. In April, a senior U.S. official said Cuba, Nicaragua and the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro were unlikely to receive invitations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022