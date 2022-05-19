U.S. to convey Turkey's concerns over Finland and Sweden's NATO bids, Turkish foreign minister says
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 00:59 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a meeting that necessary messages will be given regarding Turkey's security concerns over Sweden and Finland's NATO bids.
In a news conference with Turkish media, Cavusoglu also said he told his American counterpart that the U.S. should strike a balance in its policies towards Greece and Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
