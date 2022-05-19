Kerala BJP chief hopes of winning Thrikkakara Assembly by-election

Soon after the results of the bypolls held in 42 wards of various local self-government bodies in Kerala were announced on Wednesday, state BJP President K Surendran said the results of the local body by-polls are an indication of what the outcome in Thrikkakara assembly constituency will be. In the by-election, BJP captured 2 sitting seats from the ruling party Left Democratic Front (LDF). The ruling LDF has won 23 seats, followed by UDF (12), NDA (6) wards, and independent candidates in one seat.

The BJP won a landslide victory in the by-elections in the adjoining areas of Thrikkakara, Surendran said. "In the Ernakulam district, we won three out of the five seats. This shows that the people support the development work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," he said.

NDA has made good progress in the local body by-elections all over Kerala, Surendran said. "BJP again won in Edamalakkudy, a tribal panchayat in the Idukki district. Despite the CPIM and the Congress reversing their vote for the SDPI candidate, the NDA was able to win in a ward in Neerveli in the Kannur district," he added.

The LDF and the UDF suffered heavy setbacks in the by-elections due to the public outcry over issues including SilverLine, the BJP chief said. The upcoming by-election in the Thrikkakara Assembly seat is to be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

