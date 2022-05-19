Left Menu

Alberta premier says he will step down after party leadership review

Updated: 19-05-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 06:20 IST
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Wednesday he would step down after receiving 51.4% support in his United Conservative Party's leadership review.

"While 51% of the vote passes the constitutional threshold of a majority, it clearly is not adequate support to continue on as leader and that is why tonight, I've informed the president of the party of my intention to step down as leader of the United Conservative Party," Kenney told party members.

