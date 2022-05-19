FACTBOX-Policies of Australia's political parties at a glance
Polls indicate a close result, with the opposition Labor party slightly ahead of the ruling conservative Liberal-National coalition. Below are comparisons of key policies taken mainly from campaign programmes and pre-election announcements. Labor * Alliance with United States, regional partnerships and multilateral groups (including support for AUKUS, Quad) are the three pillars of foreign policy.
For climate policy details, please see
HOUSING Liberal-National coalition
* Allow first-home buyers to withdraw up to 40% of their superannuation balance, up to a maximum of A$50,000 ($35,000), for a mortgage deposit. They must return the amount withdrawn, plus or minus any capital gain or loss, when they sell the property. Labor
* Equity contribution of up to 40% of the cost of a new home, and 30% for an existing home. Qualification based on income and caps on property value based on location. Homeowners can buy out government contribution over time. FEDERAL INTEGRITY COMMISSION
Liberal-National coalition * Promised a federal integrity body at 2019 election, drafted but did not introduce legislation to parliament.
* Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he won't revisit the plan because it was rejected, dismisses existing state integrity bodies as "kangaroo courts" designed to shame. Labor
* Committed to setting up an independent National Anti-Corruption Commission by the end of 2022. * Would have powers to investigate allegations of corruption at all levels by federal employees and agencies; would ultimately make recommendations to law enforcement bodies rather than findings of criminal liability.
FOREIGN POLICY/CHINA Liberal-National coalition
* Says it will stand up for Australia in relationship with China; seeks to diversify trade flows. * Acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS security partnership with U.S. and Britain.
* Work with "like-minded partners" in region through Quad (U.S, Japan, India), ASEAN and Pacific family. Labor
* Alliance with United States, regional partnerships and multilateral groups (including support for AUKUS, Quad) are the three pillars of foreign policy. Increased climate change focus. * Consistency with current China policy.
* Enhanced diplomacy in Pacific islands region to include leadership on climate change, soft power outreach using national broadcaster, as well as defence and security cooperation. WOMEN'S SAFETY AND RIGHTS
Liberal-National coalition * A$2.5 billion in funding over the first five years of the next national plan to end violence against women and children.
* Enhance paid parental leave, to continue to drive down the gender pay gap and drive up women's workforce participation. Labor
* A$1.6 billion to build 4,000 new homes mostly for women and children fleeing domestic violence. * Legislate 10 days of paid family and domestic violence leave; establish a new family, domestic and sexual violence commissioner.
INDIGENOUS RECOGNITION Liberal-National coalition
* Plans to establish grassroot support for indigenous representation in parliament through legislation, does not plan a referendum to constitutionally enshrine an indigenous voice to parliament. * Committed A$1 billion in targeted investment this year as part of 'Closing the Gap' plans.
Labor * Committed to implement the Uluru Statement in full, including holding a referendum to constitutionally enshrine an Indigenous 'Voice to Parliament' in the first term.
* Plans to improve housing in remote Indigenous communities, and to invest in First Nations management of land and waters . ($1 = 1.4292 Australian dollars)
