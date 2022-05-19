Left Menu

Italy's Draghi calls for urgent ceasefire in Ukraine

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:20 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Image Credit: ANI
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Thursday for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine so that serious negotiations can begin to end the war that began with Russia's invasion almost three months ago.

"A ceasefire must be achieved as soon as possible," Draghi told the upper house Senate in Rome, opening a debate on Italy's role in supporting Ukraine which is creating growing tensions in the premier's ruling majority.

Draghi said it was important to maintain pressure on Russia through economic sanctions "because we have to bring Moscow to the negotiating table."

