Italy's Draghi calls for urgent ceasefire in Ukraine
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on Thursday for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine so that serious negotiations can begin to end the war that began with Russia's invasion almost three months ago.
"A ceasefire must be achieved as soon as possible," Draghi told the upper house Senate in Rome, opening a debate on Italy's role in supporting Ukraine which is creating growing tensions in the premier's ruling majority.
Draghi said it was important to maintain pressure on Russia through economic sanctions "because we have to bring Moscow to the negotiating table."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China observing Ukraine war to aid its decision making on military modernization: Report
WRAPUP 11-Russian strikes pound Ukraine on eve of new EU sanctions
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian gas supplies to China soar by 60 pc in 2022
Ukraine's Shakhtar set for valuable Champions League upgrade