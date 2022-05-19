Left Menu

Poland says it will help Sweden, Finland if they attacked before NATO accession

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:43 IST
Poland says it will help Sweden, Finland if they attacked before NATO accession
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will assist Sweden and Finland, should they be attacked before obtaining NATO membership, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. "I consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO as an important signal of strengthening security in Europe," he said during a conference.

"I want to make it clear that in the event of an attack on Sweden or Finland during their accession (process), Poland will come to their aid." Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022