Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee D S Nagabhushan passes away

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:59 IST
Kendra Sahitya Akademi award recipient and noted literary figure D S Nagabhushan died at his residence here during the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources close to the family, the 70-year old was suffering from ill health and died of a heart attack.

He is survived by his wife Savitha Nagabhushan, also a literary figure.

''Nagabhushan passed away at 12:15 am. Respect,'' Savitha said in a Facebook post sharing some pictures of both of them together.

Nagabhushan, a literary critic, was awarded the Kendra Sahitya Akademiaward for 2021 for his work 'Gandhi Kathana', a biography of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nagabhushan also edited and brought out a literary magazine 'Hosa Manushya'.

A socialist thinker, his notable works include 'Indige Bekaada Gandhi', 'Kuvempu Punaranveshane', 'Lohia Joteyalli', and 'Ee Bhoomiyinda Aa Aakashadavarege'.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D K Shivakumar and several literary figures have expressed grief over Nagabhushan's death.

