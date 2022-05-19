Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee D S Nagabhushan passes away
- Country:
- India
Kendra Sahitya Akademi award recipient and noted literary figure D S Nagabhushan died at his residence here during the early hours of Thursday.
According to sources close to the family, the 70-year old was suffering from ill health and died of a heart attack.
He is survived by his wife Savitha Nagabhushan, also a literary figure.
''Nagabhushan passed away at 12:15 am. Respect,'' Savitha said in a Facebook post sharing some pictures of both of them together.
Nagabhushan, a literary critic, was awarded the Kendra Sahitya Akademiaward for 2021 for his work 'Gandhi Kathana', a biography of Mahatma Gandhi.
Nagabhushan also edited and brought out a literary magazine 'Hosa Manushya'.
A socialist thinker, his notable works include 'Indige Bekaada Gandhi', 'Kuvempu Punaranveshane', 'Lohia Joteyalli', and 'Ee Bhoomiyinda Aa Aakashadavarege'.
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D K Shivakumar and several literary figures have expressed grief over Nagabhushan's death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor
FACTBOX-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor
FACTBOX-Four key races in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor
Vasundhara Raje calls clashes in Rajasthan 'a result of appeased culture' under Congress rule
FACTBOX-Four key races in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor