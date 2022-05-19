Left Menu

Former Cong leader Sunil Jakhar joins BJP, Nadda says 'will play a big role'

Disgruntled Congress leader and former Punjab party chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party national president JP Nadda in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:27 IST
Former Cong leader Sunil Jakhar joins BJP, Nadda says 'will play a big role'
Sunil Jakhar joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party national president JP Nadda. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Disgruntled Congress leader and former Punjab party chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party national president JP Nadda in Delhi. Welcoming Jhakhar into the party, Nadda said, "I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab."

"Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab," said Sunil Jakhar after joining BJP. Jakhar, who was stripped from all posts previously, quit Congress on Saturday during a Facebook Live.

On April 11, Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar were issued show-cause notices for breaching party discipline. "I don't hold any post (in the party); I have an ideology. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that being Congress president, doesn't she know that I hold no position in the party? Then why a show-cause notice is being given to me?" he asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022