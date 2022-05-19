Left Menu

Aurangzeb tomb to remain closed for five days: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will remain closed for five days to ensure that the law and order situation in the state does not get affected.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will remain closed for five days to ensure that the law and order situation in the state does not get affected. This came after a major controversy broke out following AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi recently visiting Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

The state Deputy CM, speaking about the OBC reservation in local polls said, "We have discussed the issue of OBC reservation with the Advocate General, Law and Judiciary Ministry and others. Today I will meet the Chief Minister also. This was unanimously decided by all parties that we should do elections with OBC reservations." "We are studying the report of the Madhya Pradesh government and on the same basis, we will also look for OBC reservation in the manner that total reservation doesn't go beyond 50 per cent," added Pawar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the green signal for OBC reservation in the local body elections in Madhya Pradesh. "If SC judgment for Maharashtra's OBC reservation comes out like Madhya Pradesh's, the other parties would say that the verdict is the outcome of all-party support. And if it does not, then they will just blame the state government", said Pawar.

Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a Bill in the State assembly to secure Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in upcoming local body elections. The Court directed the Madhya Pradesh election commission to notify election local body elections in one week about the OBC reservation. (ANI)

