Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:32 IST
Israel's ruling coalition becomes minority after lawmaker quits
Naftali Bennett Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel's ruling coalition on Thursday became a minority in parliament when a lawmaker from a left-wing party quit, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a more precarious grip on power.

The defection by Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who in a letter circulated in Israeli media said she was pulling her support for the government on ideological grounds, leaves Bennett controlling 59 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

