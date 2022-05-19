Israel's ruling coalition becomes minority after lawmaker quits

Israel's ruling coalition on Thursday became a minority in parliament when a lawmaker from a left-wing party quit, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a more precarious grip on power.

The defection by Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, who in a letter circulated in Israeli media said she was pulling her support for the government on ideological grounds, leaves Bennett controlling 59 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

