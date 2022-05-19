Left Menu

PM Modi to attend Tokyo Quad meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo on May 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the forthcoming Quad summit will provide an opportunity for the Quad leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

In Tokyo, Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, Bagchi said.

He is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

