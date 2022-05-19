Left Menu

Former TRS MLA Nallala Odelu joins Congress

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:11 IST
Former TRS MLA Nallala Odelu and his wife Bhagya Lakshmi, incumbent chairperson of Mancherial district Zilla Parishad in Telangana, joined the Congress on Thursday.

Odelu and Bhagya Lakshmi joined Congress in Delhi in the presence of its top leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress sources said here.

Congress president in Telangana A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Odelu had represented Chennur (SC) constituency in the Legislative Assembly during 2014-18.

The couple joined Congress as they believed that development of Telangana would be possible only with Congress, Revanth Reddy told reporters in Delhi.

