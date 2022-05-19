New French PM Borne says no rush to form new government
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, making her first public appearance since being appointed to the role on Monday, said there was no hurry to form a new government. "Talks are continuing, there is no pressure to decide now ... I work in close cooperation with the president, we will take the time we need," Borne told reporters on Thursday.
Borne, who served most recently as labour minister in President Emmanuel Macron's previous government, was appointed ahead of parliamentary elections on June 12 and 19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Borne
- Emmanuel
- Macron
- French
- Elisabeth Borne
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French PM resigns ahead of cabinet overhaul, Borne seen taking job
Emmanuel who? Far-right fighting hard-left for French vote
Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new prime minister
Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel cast in Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megapolis'
Elisabeth Borne to become France's first female prime minister in 30 years