New French PM Borne says no rush to form new government

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:16 IST
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, making her first public appearance since being appointed to the role on Monday, said there was no hurry to form a new government. "Talks are continuing, there is no pressure to decide now ... I work in close cooperation with the president, we will take the time we need," Borne told reporters on Thursday.

Borne, who served most recently as labour minister in President Emmanuel Macron's previous government, was appointed ahead of parliamentary elections on June 12 and 19.

