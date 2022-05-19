Left Menu

Hindu Mahasabha organises puja on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:16 IST
Hindu Mahasabha organises puja on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindu Mahasabha organised a special puja at its office here on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse on Thursday and demanded that Meerut in Uttar Pradesh be renamed after him.

Hindu Mahasabha state spokesperson Abhishek Agarwal said activists of the outfit assembled at its office on Sharda Road to mark Godse's birth anniversary and took a pledge to eradicate ''anti-Hindu Gandhiwad''.

He also claimed that India will soon become a ''Hindu rashtra''.

Citing Godse and his family's close ties with Meerut, the outfit demanded that the city be renamed as Nathuram Godse Nagar.

Agarwal said that an open letter has been sent to the central government for the renaming of Meerut.

He said Nathuram Godse's brother Gopal Godse had contested the 1989 Lok Sabha election from Meerut.

On the occasion, Agarwal also alleged that mosques were built after demolition of Hindu temples and demanded that excavation be carried out at two large mosques in Meerut to look for remnants of temples.

''Wherever there is an excavation, 'Mahadev' (Lord Shiva) will appear,'' he claimed.

His remarks came days after the claimed discovery of a Shivling in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Earlier this week, Hindu lawyers had claimed that a structure found in the 'wazookhana' reservoir at the mosque during a court-ordered survey was a Shivling.

The mosque committee members disputed the claim, saying the structure was part of the fountain mechanism at the 'wazookhana', where people perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022