Different opinions in NATO is not unusual, Stoltenberg says
We have much experience in NATO, when there is a difference of opinion, of sitting down and finding solutions," Stoltenberg told journalists during a visit in Copenhagen. "We are in close contact with Finland, Sweden and Turkey.
It is not unusual for members of NATO to have different opinions, NATO's General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, referring to Turkey's reluctance to accept Sweden and Finland's bid to join the defensive alliance.
"It is not uncommon in NATO to have differing opinions on major decisions. We have much experience in NATO, when there is a difference of opinion, of sitting down and finding solutions," Stoltenberg told journalists during a visit in Copenhagen.
"We are in close contact with Finland, Sweden and Turkey. We are addressing the concerns that Turkey has expressed," he added.
