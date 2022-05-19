Ukraine's PM and G7 finance ministers discuss steps to recover from war

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he and the finance ministers of the Group of Seven rich nations had discussed "practical steps to recover from the consequences of war."

"Ukraine protects the whole civilized world. Support of partners will speed up our victory," he wrote on Twitter without giving details. "Despite russia's efforts to destroy our economy, together we will win!"

