Ukraine's PM and G7 finance ministers discuss steps to recover from war
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he and the finance ministers of the Group of Seven rich nations had discussed "practical steps" to help Ukraine recover from the war with Russia.
"Ukraine protects the whole civilized world. Support of partners will speed up our victory," he wrote on Twitter without giving details. "Despite russia's efforts to destroy our economy, together we will win!" In a separate statement, the government said Shmyhal also sought more financial aid to cover Ukraine's monthly budget deficit of around $5 billion.
“We need at least $15 billion over the next three months to cover these needs. For us, this is as important as the weapons that you provide to fight Russian aggression,” the statement quoted Shmyhal as saying. He also welcomed the proposal of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with 9 billion euros ($9.51 billion) in macro-financial assistance.
Ukraine also hopes for an early decision by the United States about a $40 billion aid package, of which up to $9 billion could be allocated to the budget, the statement said. ($1 = 0.9468 euros)
