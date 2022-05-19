Left Menu

US Under Secy Zeya met senior officials; discussions focussed on global, regional issues: MEA

Discussions focussed on global and regional issues of mutual interest. But as regards to her other activities and agenda, I would refer you to the US embassy, Bagchi said at a media briefing.

US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya has met senior government officials, including Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, during her India visit and discussions focussed on global and regional issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Asked whether China has raised with India its criticism of Zeya's meeting with the Dalai Lama, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ''I am also not aware if there is anything said by the Chinese on this to us.'' Zeya, an Indian-American, met the Dalai Lama here on Thursday and discussed the rich traditions of freedom and democracy in the United States and India.

China has sharply criticised Zeya's meeting with the Dalai Lama and her visit to Dharamshala, saying it violated Washington's commitment that Tibet is part of China and it does not support Tibetan separatists.

Responding to a question on Zeya's visit and if she had raised human rights issues in her meetings here, Bagchi said she met senior officials in the government, including Foreign Secretary Kwatra and Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma.

''She also met the Chief Election Commissioner among others. Discussions focussed on global and regional issues of mutual interest. Both sides also discussed follow up to the prime minister's participation in the Summit for Democracy in December 2021 that was hosted by President (Joe) Biden,'' he said.

''I am not aware of the details of the conversation as to what specific issues were raised, I would not be able to comment on that. But as regards to her other activities and agenda, I would refer you to the US embassy,'' Bagchi said at a media briefing.

