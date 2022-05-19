Sudan arrests two Communist Party leaders - official
Authorities arrested Mohammed Mokhtar al-Khatib, secretary general of the opposition Sudanese Communist Party, and another party leader on Thursday after they returned from a visit to South Sudan, a party official said.
On Wednesday, the party said the men were detained in Juba after meeting Sudanese rebel leaders.
