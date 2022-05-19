JD(U) leader Anil Hegde files nomination for RS by-poll in Bihar

Senior JD(U) leader Anil Hegde on Thursday filed his nomination for by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar which fell vacant upon the death of a party MP.

Hegde, who is the party's national election officer, filed his papers at the Vidhan Sabha premises where he was accompanied by a number of party colleagues, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U)'s de facto chief.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Kumar lauded Hegde, whose candidature has come as a surprise, for his dedication and selflessness.

“He has been known to us for long. He started working with late George Fernandes and has been working with us all through. Never has he expressed the desire for anything for himself. Not surprisingly, his candidature was supported unanimously,'' Kumar told reporters.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of Mahendra Prasad, better known as 'King Mahendra' in political circles. A multiple term MP, he owned a number of pharmaceutical companies and was said to be one of the richest members of Parliament.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 23 and voting, if required, will take place on May 30. Kumar parried questions on the possibility of another term in the Rajya Sabha for former JD(U) national president RCP Singh, who is also a member of the union cabinet.

Singh's term ends shortly and his seat is among the five for which biennial polls are scheduled early next month.

“We have come here in connection with the by-election. Decision about the biennial polls will be taken in due course”, said Kumar.

Of the five Rajya Sabha seats in the state, JD(U) holds two and another is represented by Sharad Yadav who was disqualified for anti-party activities in 2017. However, a diminished tally in the assembly may force the party to settle for only one seat this time.

Kumar, who was accompanied by a number of cabinet colleagues including Syed Shahnawaz Husain of the BJP, ducked questions about the turmoil in the Congress and the controversy that has erupted around the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. He walked past journalists wearing a smile and waving his hand.

