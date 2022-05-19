Kejriwal meets Aus High Commissioner, seeks to strengthen collaboration in education sector

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met High Commissioner of Australia to India Barry O' Farrell at Delhi Secretariat and said his government would like to strengthen collaboration in the fields of water and education.

He also suggested for inking twin city agreement with an Australian city for formal exchange of knowledge.

Kejriwal also met ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, Peggy Frantzen at Delhi Secretariat.

The Chief minister in his meeting with Australian High Commissioner said Delhi government aims to achieve the highest global standards in infrastructure and roadworks in Delhi.

''We would like to hold dialogue and learn from Australian experts of this field and explore partnerships as well. If possible, the Delhi Government would also be keen to collaborate in the field of pollution control with Australia too.” He said vocational programmes is one other field where the Delhi government is keen to collaborate with Australia. ''We can take up exchange visits to learn better from each other’s work. We can also ink a twin-city agreement with an Australian city to formalise our exchange of knowledge.'' Delhi Government would like to hold dialogue and learn from Australian experts and explore partnerships as well to bolster the state’s infrastructure, he said further.

Farrel stated “We would love to explore ways to strengthen our relationship with Delhi as much as possible.” In the meeting with ambassador of Luxembourg Peggy Frantzen, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present who said that the two sides can work in the field of tourism.

The two diplomats appreciated Delhi’s education and healthcare revolution. They said that the Delhi government holds the potential and expertise to transform Delhi into a world-leader with its policies and offered their support towards achieving the same, said a Delhi government statement.

Kejriwal and Frantzen discussed at length about each other's urban reforms and developmental work. Both the leaders exchanged their views of urban health infrastructure as well, it said.

Kejriwal informed Frantzen how Delhi government is ''completely transforming health sector in the city through a four tier infrastructure including Mohalla Clinics, polyclinics, superspeciality and multispeciality hospitals.

