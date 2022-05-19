As NATO member, Finland will commit to Turkey's security, Finnish president says

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Thursday said Finland was open to discussing Turkey's concerns over its accession application to NATO, adding that the country was ready to commit to Ankara's security.

Speaking at the White House, where President Joe Biden is hosting the leaders of Finland and Sweden after the formal submission of their NATO application, Biden said his administration was submitting to Congress on Thursday reports on the two countries' NATO accession.

