Gujarat Congress sets target of winning over 125 seats in assembly polls

The Gujarat Congress has planned a slew of programmes across the state in the coming months in view of the ensuing assembly polls and set an ambitious target of winning more than 125 seats out of the total 182 and forming its government, said a senior party leader on Thursday.

Grappling with internal dissensions, reflected in the resignation of Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, the party, which is in the opposition in the BJP-ruled state for nearly three decades now, has got into the election mode and is trying to enlist top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for its events ahead of polls due by the year-end.

The party on Thursday convened its Saurashtra Zone meeting in Rajkot to discuss upcoming programmes, especially making 25 new workers on each of the 52,000-odd booths in the state, said Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma while speaking at the event.

After the meeting, Sharma said the party has resolved to form the next government by winning over 125 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

In 2017, the Congress had won 77 seats in the state.

''This meeting of the Saurashtra Zone was attended by MLAs, district unit presidents and senior party leaders of the state and the region. The party has set a target of forming the next government by winning over 125 seats'' Sharma told reporters.

In his address at the meeting, Sharma said in coming days, the party will hold similar meetings in north, south and central Gujarat areas.

''We have planned a foot march between August 9 and 15. The yatra would cover at least 75 km in each district. We will connect with people through this pad yatra,'' said Sharma.

''We will also launch the 'Mera Booth Mera Gaurav' (My booth my pride) initiative to enroll at least 25 new party workers in each of the 52,000-odd booths. This comes to around 13 lakh new workers. This army of 13 lakh workers will help us in winning the polls,'' he said.

In his address, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said the party has planned to organise a mass gathering in Bardoli, a town in Surat district closely associated with Sardar Vallabhai Patel, on June 12.

''We are planning to invite Rahul Gandhi for the rally in Bardoli. In Saurashtra too, we are planning to organise roadshows of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on issues concerning farmers, fishermen and unemployed youths,'' said Thakor.

