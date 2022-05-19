AP ministers to undertake bus yatra to highlight social justice

Amaravati, May 19 (PTI): As many as 17 ministers of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will undertake a four-day bus yatra across the state from May 26 to highlight the ‘social justice’ done to SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the last three years.

The ministers belonging to these communities will explain the various measures initiated by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the empowerment of SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities.

During the course of the yatra, the ministers, along with elected representatives in respective districts, will address public meetings at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Narsaraopet and Anantapuramu, the end point.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana and others told a press conference here on Thursday that social justice was done to the backward communities on an unprecedented scale during the three-year rule of Jagan.

The reconstitution of the state Cabinet (in April) exemplified the social justice, with 17 out of 25 (70 per cent) berths given to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, they pointed out.

Even in distribution of other (nominated) posts, these sections were given the lion’s share.

Under the various direct money transfer schemes, 80 per cent of the beneficiaries belonged to these communities and so far got a staggering Rs 1.40 lakh crore in their accounts, the ministers claimed.

“Yet some people are indulging in a false propaganda. We want to debunk that and place the facts before the people,” the ministers added.

